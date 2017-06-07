In the wake of their May album Crooked Teeth, Papa Roach have dropped upon the Earth the "Periscope" video featuring Skylar Grey. It's helmed by The Uprising Creative, which has worked with Rihanna and Justin Timberlake. It's got some nice #manfashion and neon hues out of a Nicolas Winding Refn film.
The directors aimed, they said in a press release, to make "a moody, different look for the band using a stylistic light exploration—exploring color through light, projection and dynamic performances of the performers."
Frontman Jacoby Shaddix said in a press release:
"'Periscope' is inspired by the realization that sometimes within a relationship you might not be worth being loved or that the other person may not be worth your love, and the struggle within that—how much effort it takes to make things work."
Crooked Teeth is Papa Roach's ninth full-length; watch them tell Fuse in 2016 why it's their "most energetic album to date":
