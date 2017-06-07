In the wake of their May album Crooked Teeth, Papa Roach have dropped upon the Earth the "Periscope" video featuring Skylar Grey. It's helmed by The Uprising Creative, which has worked with Rihanna and Justin Timberlake. It's got some nice #manfashion and neon hues out of a Nicolas Winding Refn film.

The directors aimed, they said in a press release, to make "a moody, different look for the band using a stylistic light exploration—exploring color through light, projection and dynamic performances of the performers."