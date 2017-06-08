Paramore's Hayley Williams looks back on the creation of the band's After Laughter album on Instagram, where she shared a few notes following its release last month. The singer touches on the return of drummer Zac Farro and extends her love to guitarist Taylor York, music journalists and the dedicated fans.

Williams states,

"A year ago we sat with the label and said we wanted the album launch to look different than anything we'd done in the past. Less focused on sell, sell, sell...and more about friendship and art and our own enjoyment of the process. We have to remain inspired and care for ourselves a unit, as individuals, and as a part of a larger creative community that we are thankful to be a part of. Setting these songs free was harder for Taylor & I this time than it was the last time around. It also felt more surreal because Zac was once again part of the celebration and that's still something I pinch myself over. Now that After Laughter belongs to more people than just us, I feel like I just need to express how incredible it feels to have people accept it for all that it is."