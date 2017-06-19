The Live Lounge at BBC Radio 1 may be the true happiest place on Earth, with the magic that persistently happens there. Today's unexpected, predictably potent cover is Paramore on "Passionfruit." Drake 's More Life single gets very stringy and ethereal here, and Hayley Williams ' vocal performance is sharp. We're not spoiling which old-school Drake pop song they weaves in at the end, either.

Which Hayley Williams Are You? Take the Paramore Quiz!

Paramore also brought After Laughter single "Hard Times" to the Live Lounge:

Get more live Paramore with their "Told You So" performance on Corden and read Hayley Williams' thoughtful reflection about After Laughter, shared a few weeks after the band's new album dropped.

Flash 10 years back and watch this ’07 interview where Paramore recall their first-ever band practice: