Your favorite franchise about pocket monsters, and catching them all, isn't just dropping new Nintendo Switch and 3DS games soon. They're also celebrating Pokémon GO's one-year anniversary, coming July 6, with some real-life events.

Pokémon GO Fest Chicago celebrates the world-beating mobile game on July 22; tickets go on sale on June 19. There are no real details out there yet, but other events are being teased as well, like Pikachu Outbreak in Yokohoma, Japan in August, and European fun happening between July and September.