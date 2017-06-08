Your favorite franchise about pocket monsters, and catching them all, isn't just dropping new Nintendo Switch and 3DS games soon. They're also celebrating Pokémon GO's one-year anniversary, coming July 6, with some real-life events.
Pokémon GO Fest Chicago celebrates the world-beating mobile game on July 22; tickets go on sale on June 19. There are no real details out there yet, but other events are being teased as well, like Pikachu Outbreak in Yokohoma, Japan in August, and European fun happening between July and September.
Before any of that, the weeklong Solstice Event will be an in-game festivity starting June 13, featuring discounted Lucky Eggs, fire- and ice-type Pokémon and XP bonuses. "Soon thereafter," reads an official post, "you can look forward to a new update focused on collaborative group gameplay features that will get you playing Pokémon GO in fun new ways."
The company's press release also touts 750 million global downloads.
Watch a couple trailers for July's Pokémon the Movie 20: I Choose You! here and here, then find out which artist is obsessed with Jigglypuff, Bulbasaur & Co. in the compilation video featuring. Lewis Del Mar, Mario, Colette Carr and more:
