Heads up, Nintendo Switch and 3DS users: New Pokémon games are coming your way.

Nintendo held a Pokémon-themed Nintendo Direct conference on Tuesday (June 6) and revealed that three of its current games are getting updates for new systems.

First up, Pokken Tournament Deluxe is coming to the Nintendo Switch acting as an update to the monster fighting game that currently exists on Wii U. Fans can look forward to some new characters added to the game and, as a gorgeous new promo for the game shows (below), battling other trainers literally anywhere in the world. That comes out on Sept. 22.