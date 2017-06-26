Congratulations to Remy Ma, who took home the Best Female Rapper trophy last night at the 2017 BET Awards. It was not only one of the ceremony's biggest highlights because she deserved it, but because she finally beat Nicki Minaj.

The seven-year winning streak is now over, as Minaj has won the category every year since 2010. It also marked the first time Remy Ma, who is her current archenemy, won since 2005. "I just wanna say, y'all bitches got fat while we starved, shots in ya ass, pads in ya bras...it ain't no facts in ya songs," Ma spitted after thanking God and her husband Papoose in her speech. She made it clear that the beef between her and Minaj won't be over any time soon.