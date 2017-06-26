Congratulations to Remy Ma, who took home the Best Female Rapper trophy last night at the 2017 BET Awards. It was not only one of the ceremony's biggest highlights because she deserved it, but because she finally beat Nicki Minaj.
The seven-year winning streak is now over, as Minaj has won the category every year since 2010. It also marked the first time Remy Ma, who is her current archenemy, won since 2005. "I just wanna say, y'all bitches got fat while we starved, shots in ya ass, pads in ya bras...it ain't no facts in ya songs," Ma spitted after thanking God and her husband Papoose in her speech. She made it clear that the beef between her and Minaj won't be over any time soon.
Remy Ma released her scorching "ShETHER" diss track on Feb. 25 and the "Another One" follow-up on March 2. Minaj responded with "No Frauds" two weeks after the fact, and later dropped the regal-looking video featuring her Young Money pals Drake and Lil Wayne. Along with Remy, other big winners of the 2017 BET Awards included Beyoncé (she won five out of her seven nominations), Bruno Mars who scored two awards and Kendrick Lamar for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist.
Solange (Centric Award for “Cranes in the Sky”), Chance the Rapper (Best New Artist and Best Collaboration for “No Problem") and Migos (Best Group and Best Collaboration for “Bad and Boujee”) were among the first-time BET Award winners.
Remy Ma had a few words for Nicki Minaj during her #BETAwards acceptance speech. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Aj8wUCqGq9— Pop Culture Polls (@PopPoIls) June 26, 2017
