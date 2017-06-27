TIME Magazine unveiled their third annual list of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet on June 26, which features people from all walks of the industry: movies, television, music, fashion and just pop culture in general.

As for BTS? They've quickly risen as the one of the biggest K-pop acts to grab international attention, thanks to their appealing music and devoted social media following. Back in May, the group unsurprisingly won Top Social Artist at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Donald Trump, Matt Furie (the genius artist behind the Pepe the Frog meme) and Joanne the Scammer are some of the other familiar faces on TIME's list.

