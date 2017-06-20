Rihanna just recruited two of the biggest names in comedy and music to take part in her Diamond Ball! Dave Chappelle will host the third annual black-tie benefit, while Kendrick Lamar is booked to perform.

"‎I’m thrilled that the incomparable Dave Chappelle will kick things off as the official host of this year’s Diamond Ball and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage for an unforgettable performance” Rihanna said in a press release. “I’m proud of the Clara Lionel Foundation’s significant impact in the world over the years and deeply grateful for the continued support and commitment to advancing our mission.”