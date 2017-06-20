Rihanna just recruited two of the biggest names in comedy and music to take part in her Diamond Ball! Dave Chappelle will host the third annual black-tie benefit, while Kendrick Lamar is booked to perform.
"I’m thrilled that the incomparable Dave Chappelle will kick things off as the official host of this year’s Diamond Ball and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage for an unforgettable performance” Rihanna said in a press release. “I’m proud of the Clara Lionel Foundation’s significant impact in the world over the years and deeply grateful for the continued support and commitment to advancing our mission.”
The fundraiser gala will take place at Cipriani Wall Street on Sept. 14, marking the first time it will be in New York City. Last year's Diamond Ball was held in Santa Monica and featured Lionel Richie as the performer and host Kevin Hart. The proceeds will continue to support the Clara Lionel Foundation’s global education, health and emergency response programs. Earlier this month, Rihanna shared her trip to Malawi as part of her ambassadorship for Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project.
