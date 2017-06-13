LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers lost the NBA Finals to Kevin Durant and his Golden State Warriors on Monday night, and Rihanna had slightly mixed feelings. She did post a video of the Lion King stampede where KD plays Scar (via a slapdash superimposed face), murdering LeBron's Mufasa, while Simba, a.k.a. Rihanna, watches in horror.

That said, Durant has been signed since 2013 to Rihanna's home, Roc Nation, under the sports division. The clip, below, originated on Cycle .

Then Rih Rih Crying Jordan'd herself over LeBron's fall:

Is this memery enough to get Rihanna, LeBron and/or KD to make a movie, Lupita Nyong'o Twitter fanfic style?

