Rihanna shares her trip to Malawi as part of her ambassadorship for Global Citizen Project and Global Partnership for Education. The singer visited the poverty-stricken southeast African country in January to learn about the struggles students face with trying to get proper schooling.

Her Clara Lionel Foundation teamed up with Global Citizen and Global Partnership for Education to advocate for stronger education systems for these kids. “It’s such a pity that they have to drop out because they are so smart,” Rihanna says in the video. “And everybody is learning together and learning at the same pace it seems. It’s sad that has to end for some of them because they could probably do so much if they had the resources to continue and complete.” She was joined by former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard and GPE board chair; Hon. Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano, Minister of Education, Science and Technology in Malawi and Hugh Evans, the co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen for the trip.