The stalwart German festival Rock am Ring evacuated roughly 80,000 first-day attendees on Friday evening due to a terrorist threat that comes less than two weeks after a fatal Ariana Grande concert bombing in Manchester, England.
“We ask all the festival visitors to leave the site in a calm and controlled manner towards the exits and camping grounds," said the festival's organizers. "We have to support the police investigations.” Festivalgoers were directed to the camping area.
“As safety is paramount, and it is necessary to exclude a threat to festival visitors in any case as far as possible, it was decided to suspend the festival for this day," local police stated, per the Guardian. "After a threat could not be ruled out, all necessary measures were taken immediately."
They've interrupted Rock am Ring Festival due to terror threat and this is the punters' reaction. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/YgK06yPYTb— Dani (@dani_queues) June 2, 2017
BREAKING VIDEO: 80,000 people attending the Rock Am Ring Festival currently evacuating due to terror threat. pic.twitter.com/JtficZ5alc— TheAnonJournal (@TheAnonJournal) June 2, 2017
The home-country heroes of Rammstein would have been Friday's headliners. This year's fest also welcomes System of a Down, Sum 41, Five Finger Death Punch, Gojira, In Flames, Suicide Silence, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and many more.
Rock am Ring was founded in 1985 and got its sister fest, Rock im Park, in 1993. In 2015 it moved from Nürburg to the Mendig Air Base. "Rock Am Ring was cancelled last year after more than 80 people were injured by lightning strikes during fierce and sudden summer storms," writes the Independent.
