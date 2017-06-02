The stalwart German festival Rock am Ring evacuated roughly 80,000 first-day attendees on Friday evening due to a terrorist threat that comes less than two weeks after a fatal Ariana Grande concert bombing in Manchester, England.

“We ask all the festival visitors to leave the site in a calm and controlled manner towards the exits and camping grounds," said the festival's organizers. "We have to support the police investigations.” Festivalgoers were directed to the camping area.