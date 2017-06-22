Carlos Alazraqui is back as our favorite ordinary wallaby Rocko (he also voices Spunky and Leon); Tom Kenny as Heffer (as well as Chuck and Really Really Big Man); Mr. Lawrence (Filburt Turtle); Charlie Adler (Ed, Bev Bighead, Mr. Dupette, Grandpa Wolfe and Mrs. Fathead); Linda Wallem as (Aunt Gretchen and Dr. Hutchinson); Jill Talley as (Nosey) and Joe Murray (Ralph).

The Rocko's Modern Life reboot is near, and Entertainment Weekly announced some exciting details! The original voice cast members will be returning for the Nickelodeon television special, which now has an official title: Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling.

Here's what Nickelodeon had to say about the reboot:

“[It] brings the characters back to Earth after being lost in outer space since 1996. Rocko has trouble accepting this 21st century modern life, while Heffer and Filburt embrace every aspect of new technology, social media and the endless diversity of food trucks. Rocko whole-heartedly believes that his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world.”

Steve Little (Adventure Time) and Cosmo Segurson (Camp Lazlo) are the newest cast members. Look out for the Rocko's Modern Life one-hour TV special on Nickelodeon in 2018, along with the upcoming Invader Zim movie and Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie. It also follows last fall's Legends of the Hidden Temple film. Before then, look back at another classic Nickelodeon show as Fuse's Besterday podcast celebrate 20 years of Hey Arnold: