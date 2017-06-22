The young Han Solo movie is back on track, as Ron Howard has officially stepped in as the new director, Hollywood Reporter announced. The announcement comes after it was revealed previous directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord exited the project.

Sources claim The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street duo were fired from the movie due to "creative differences over style and tone" between themselves and longtime Star Wars screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan. Miller and Lord spent nearly the past five months directing the film in London. "Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in a statement. "But it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon."