"Who am I if not the American Idol guy?" Ryan Seacrest asks The Hollywood Reporter in a big new profile that might not exist if Seacrest wasn't successful with and known for a great many other television endeavors. Although yes, AI ran 15 seasons on Fox, and Seacrest hosted them all, and Seacrest is almost definitely back for the reboot.

ABC's new American Idol was announced a little more than a month ago; rumors of Seacrest's return as host commenced instantaneously. THR confirms in their widely sourced story that he did have an offer "almost immediately," although with a significant pay cut. (He will allegedly still earn more than $10 million.)

"I've always loved the show," he tells the mag. "And if I could do it forever, I would do it forever." THR writes that Seacrest's closest people think "the idea of being replaced would destroy him."