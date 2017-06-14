"Who am I if not the American Idol guy?" Ryan Seacrest asks The Hollywood Reporter in a big new profile that might not exist if Seacrest wasn't successful with and known for a great many other television endeavors. Although yes, AI ran 15 seasons on Fox, and Seacrest hosted them all, and Seacrest is almost definitely back for the reboot.
ABC's new American Idol was announced a little more than a month ago; rumors of Seacrest's return as host commenced instantaneously. THR confirms in their widely sourced story that he did have an offer "almost immediately," although with a significant pay cut. (He will allegedly still earn more than $10 million.)
"I've always loved the show," he tells the mag. "And if I could do it forever, I would do it forever." THR writes that Seacrest's closest people think "the idea of being replaced would destroy him."
Speaking of Fox's decision to cancel AI a little less than 14 years after it premiered, Seacrest said:
"Idol was still firing on cylinders, even if it wasn't all of the cylinders of its heyday, and it still had a fan base. So, part of me, while not having had any real conversations about it, believed that somehow, somewhere, American Idol would come back."
Seacrest also reportedly "huddled with Katy Perry" and convinced her to take the first open hosting chair; she'll make $25 million. “I am honored and thrilled," she said, "to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories." Now watch them sign Taylor Swift too.
When Idol wrapped, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick Jr. were in the judges' seats.
Next, watch AI winner Kris Allen share his feelings about the show "ending" in 2016:
