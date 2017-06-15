Wednesday marked the day we'd all been looking forward to, the 15th birthday of the 2002 Scooby-Doo movie. While you may have thought America's favorite film had been utterly strip-mined for trivia, screenwriter James Gunn has some new info about a long-gone tidbit, the one about how Scooy-Doo could have been rated R(ut-roh) instead of PG.

Marvel's prized Guardians of the Galaxy–whisperer was doing his first script with a major studio, a few years before his directorial debut, Slither. On Facebook, he shared a long note that featured this near the top:

"Yes, it was not exactly what we planned going out—I had written an edgier film geared toward older kids and adults, and the studio ended pushing it into an clean cut children's film. And, yes, the rumors are true—the first cut was rated R by the MPAA, and the female stars' cleavage was CGI'd away so as not to offend. But, you know, such is life. I had a lot of fun making this movie, regardless of all that. And I was also able to eat, buy a car, and a house because of it."

Sarah Michelle Gellar also spoke long ago about a same-sex kiss between her Daphne with Linda Cardellini's Velma getting cut despite being an actual important plot point.