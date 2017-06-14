Selena Gomez is the executive producer of 13 Reasons Why, which probably explains why her new "Bad Liar" video is so reminiscent of the hit Netflix series. Directed by The Lemonheads co-founder Jesse Peretz (Girls, New Girl, Orange Is the New Black), the self-titled "film" finds the pop star transported to the '70s.
Her main role is awfully similar to Clay Jensen's character, which may or may not be a coincidence. She portrays a shy high school student who is too scared to express her feelings to her crush—a Farrah Fawcett wannabee rocking a seriously feathered blonde 'do (also played by Gomez). The singer continues to display her acting skills by portraying the student's parents as well as the school's principal. Towards the end of the video, she teases "Fetish," which is either a song or the title of her album, is coming soon.
"Bad Liar" is the first taste of Selena Gomez's third studio album, the follow-up to 2015's Revival. The single samples Talking Heads' 1977 classic “Psycho Killer" and even got approval from lead singer David Byrne himself. “I was very much single when I was working on the song, and I think I was missing that feeling," she told iHeartRadio about "Bad Liar" on Monday. "It’s a story. It starts off telling exactly what you feel when you’re in that initial rush of being into someone, and I think that that feeling is something that I’ve always been a sucker for. So, I just think it’s addicting, and it’s beautiful, and it’s complicated, and I loved that.”
There's no release date for her new album as of now, but songwriter Justin Tranter describes it as "very sexy, very smart and right where we left off the last time.” Below, watch an old-school Fuse interview with the singer about being a role model:
User Comments