Selena Gomez is the executive producer of 13 Reasons Why, which probably explains why her new "Bad Liar" video is so reminiscent of the hit Netflix series. Directed by The Lemonheads co-founder Jesse Peretz (Girls, New Girl, Orange Is the New Black), the self-titled "film" finds the pop star transported to the '70s.

Her main role is awfully similar to Clay Jensen's character, which may or may not be a coincidence. She portrays a shy high school student who is too scared to express her feelings to her crush—a Farrah Fawcett wannabee rocking a seriously feathered blonde 'do (also played by Gomez). The singer continues to display her acting skills by portraying the student's parents as well as the school's principal. Towards the end of the video, she teases "Fetish," which is either a song or the title of her album, is coming soon.