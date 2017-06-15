Shania Twain has a glass of sunshine for you. "Life's About to Get Good," the debut single from her newly announced comeback album Now, is pure positivity in the wake of being "shattered" by a partner who's moved on to someone else. The Shania-written song goes in the second verse:
"The longer my tears fell, the wider the river
It killed me that you'd give your life to be with her
I had to believe that things would get better
It was time to forget you...forever"
Shania Twain's last LP was 2002's Up! She's released a few tracks, done some guest vocals, played shows in Vegas and on a 2015 tour—billed then as her last ever—but no album in all that time. Now we've got the title, cover art, a Sept. 29 release date and a pre-order for a no-song-titles-yet 12-track edition and 16-track deluxe.
“I talk a lot more about pain. But I didn’t feel the need to be that literal about anger or hate,” Twain said in December, continuing:
"It’s very triumphant in the end. I felt like, ‘Whew! I made it through the album! I made it through writing all the songs!’ It was an emotional roller coaster, and the lyrics reflect that.”
Shania will rock the Today show tomorrow morning, June 16, so get ready to see "Life's About to Get Good" live. Till then, we certainly recommend watching pop-punksters New Found Glory wax about the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer back in 2006, when the Shania-lessness of existence was just sinking in:
