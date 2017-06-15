Shania Twain has a glass of sunshine for you. "Life's About to Get Good," the debut single from her newly announced comeback album Now, is pure positivity in the wake of being "shattered" by a partner who's moved on to someone else. The Shania-written song goes in the second verse:

"The longer my tears fell, the wider the river

It killed me that you'd give your life to be with her

I had to believe that things would get better

It was time to forget you...forever"

Shania Twain's last LP was 2002's Up! She's released a few tracks, done some guest vocals, played shows in Vegas and on a 2015 tour—billed then as her last ever—but no album in all that time. Now we've got the title, cover art, a Sept. 29 release date and a pre-order for a no-song-titles-yet 12-track edition and 16-track deluxe.