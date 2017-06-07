On Friday, a Norweigian group called JCY ("Juicy," in everyday wordspeak) is releasing what Idolator writes is "the first official remake of the enduring bop" that is Sisqó's eternal "Thong Song," reportedly built around his original vocal track. Released in 1999 with the Dru Hill frontman rocking a spray painted platinum Caesar, the Unleash the Dragon single went to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and charted for 28 weeks.

Official Charts writes that it's heard JCY's track and deems it a "remake" that serves as "'Thong Song' for 2017, but Sisqó's unmistakable vocal keeps things nicely nostalgic." They tease that "tropical beats and a more electronic chorus are both at play."