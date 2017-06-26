Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, the director's 1986 debut movie-turned-cult classic, is getting the Netflix adaptation treatment. The film is being turned into a modern television series this fall, and the teaser trailer embodies New York City swagger.

The show follows the twenty-something Nola Darling (played by Underground and Shots Fired star DeWanda Wise) as she tries to navigate through life as a struggling artist in Brooklyn. Her life becomes even more tangled while she attempts to simultaneously juggle three lovers: Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent), and Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos). Lee will be directing the entire series, while his wife Tonya Lewis Lee serves as executive producer.