Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, the director's 1986 debut movie-turned-cult classic, is getting the Netflix adaptation treatment. The film is being turned into a modern television series this fall, and the teaser trailer embodies New York City swagger.
The show follows the twenty-something Nola Darling (played by Underground and Shots Fired star DeWanda Wise) as she tries to navigate through life as a struggling artist in Brooklyn. Her life becomes even more tangled while she attempts to simultaneously juggle three lovers: Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent), and Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos). Lee will be directing the entire series, while his wife Tonya Lewis Lee serves as executive producer.
She's Gotta Have It also stars Chyna Layne, Ilfenesh Hadeara, Margot Bingham, Sydney Morton, and Joie Lee. Look out for the 10-episode series premiere on Netflix this Thanksgiving (Nov. 23). Get yourself in the holiday spirit a bit early with this Besterday podcast episode, which looks back at our favorite Thanksgiving TV episodes from Friends to Rugrats:
