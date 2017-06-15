Stone Sour are back with the latest Hydrograd song, "Mercy," presented in a live video cut at Sphere Studios, which appears to have a tall wall of books that would have a bibliophile singing Mariah Carey high-notes. Loudwire notes that the visual "aligns itself with the recording values of Hydrograd as it was tracked live rather than being stitched together using Pro Tools."

The Slipknot frontman's last two times out with Stone Sour were House of Gold & Bones Part 1 and 2, dropped in October 2012 and April '13. This is the third four-year wait in the band's history, so fans are probably used to it.

Hydrograd drops June 20. Stone Sour and Korn start a North American tour tomorrow, June 16, that runs through June 26, pauses, then resumes from July 19 through Aug. 2. Taylor guest-appeared on Korn's October album The Serenity in Suffering.

Next, watch a 2013 Corey Taylor tell Fuse about the comic he wrote in tandem with Stone Sour's two-part record: