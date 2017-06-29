The five friends wander around a Los Angeles haunted house (which may or may not be haunted) in the breathtakingly stunning, '90s-inspired visual that runs for almost seven minutes. Once the group arrive, they stumble upon a private concert where The xx are performing the lush song. Watch above as tense emotions rise among the crowd of chic outfits.

The xx teamed up with Calvin Klein’s Chief Creative Officer Raf Simons and frequent collaborator Alasdair McLellan to create their new video for "I Dare You," which features a handful of young familiar faces. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, Moonlight favorite Ashton Sanders and Paris Jackson all appear alongside models Lulu and Ernesto Cervantes.

"I Dare You" comes after "On Hold" and "Say Something Loving," all of which are found on The xx's third album I See You. The trio released a statement accompanying the video:

"We are so happy to share our new video for 'I Dare You’. Our love letter to Los Angeles, a city close to our hearts, where we wrote and recorded parts of our album ‘I See You’. This is the third video, our friend, the wonderful Alasdair McLellan has directed for us. He collaborated with a hero of ours, Raf Simons on the creative concept and direction. It was amazing to work with both of them and such a pleasure to meet and work with Millie, Paris, Ashton, Lulu and Ernesto! Thank you to Calvin Klein and everyone involved. We hope you enjoy watching! xx

The xx"

Millie Bobby Brown will reappear as Eleven in Stranger Things Season 2, which premieres this Halloween on Netflix. As for Ashton Sanders? He's currently working on the sci-fi thriller Captive State that is set to arrive next August.