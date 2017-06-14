Sufjan Stevens is having as hard a time as the rest of us figuring out what he thinks of Katy Perry’s current era. (Pot, kettle, etc.?)

Over on his official, Tumblr-hosted site, he’s written a post that starts as such:

“Your words are like Chinese water torture…”

literal

lyrics

from

the

new

Katy

Perry

album

LORD JESUS HAVE MERCY.