Sufjan Stevens is having as hard a time as the rest of us figuring out what he thinks of Katy Perry’s current era. (Pot, kettle, etc.?)
Over on his official, Tumblr-hosted site, he’s written a post that starts as such:
“Your words are like Chinese water torture…”
literal
lyrics
from
the
new
Katy
Perry
album
LORD JESUS HAVE MERCY.
Sounds derisive, but we’re not so sure, examining the whole thing. Sufjan, a 41-year-old Michigan native and observant Christian, draws a kind of opaque parallel between himself and the 32-year-old woman who dropped her nonsecular Katy Hudson debut as a 16-year-old; songs included “Faith Won’t Fail” and “Trust in Me.”
Figure out what you make of Stevens’ post; we’re fond of that closing line (or is it a tag?)—ALL RESPECT ALL CAPS:
