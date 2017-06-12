List
The 20 Albums That Will Rule Summer 2017
From hip-hop legends to the most pristine pop stars plus star-studded projects from the biggest producers, these records are necessary all summer long
Release Date: June 16
Why You Should Care: 2 Chainz releases music nonstop, but like Drake, he plays the album game with chess-like consideration. Pretty Girls... will mark only the third solo album since the Atlanta couplet god's debut five years ago, and after a 2016 filled with three EPs and a collab album with Lil Wayne, we're ready for the next dive into Tity Boi's T.R.U. story (and especially hyped it brings back 2016's Drizzy-featuring "Big Amount.") –Zach Dionne
Release Date: June 16
Why You Should Care: If 2015's Phantogram team-up EP Big Grams wasn't the Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors follow-up you expected from this OutKast legend, he's now back with the proper five-years-later solo record. Expect a big 2017-tinted Dungeon Family presence, too, with Run the Jewels' Killer Mike guesting on four of the 12 tracks. The rest of the roll call is legend central, too: Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Snoop Dogg, Curren$y, Sleepy Brown, and posthumous bars from Pimp C. –Zach Dionne
Release Date: June 16
Why You Should Care: Since the official dissolution of Gossip last year, the brash and badass stylings of Beth Ditto are luckily continuing on in her solo music. Following the incredible and unexpected synth-pop sound explored in her self-titled EP from 2011, Ditto's latest effort Fake Sugar is led off by the single "Fire" that brings back Ditto's remarkable energy to a refreshing, bluesy style, indicating exciting new genres for the singer to explore on a full-length record. –Jeff Benjamin
Release Date: June 30
Why You Should Care: Calvin Harris' 2014 Motion left a quite a bit to be desired, but the producer is definitely making up for it with his upcoming fifth album. Every single track he’s shared from ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’ has been pure bliss and exude the ultimate summertime vibes. From the warmth of "Slide" to the party melodies of "Heatstroke" and the chilled "Rollin," there’s no shortage of feel-good jams featuring all your favorite artists. –Bianca Gracie
Release Date: June 23
Why You Should Care: Khaled made huge waves just a year ago with Major Key, but Grateful is positioned to take Mr. We the Best to another echelon still. On double the amount of tracks as basically all of Khaled's past nine albums, look out for No. 1 hit "I'm the One," the Jay/Bey team-up "Shining," plus spots from Drake, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj (twice, natch), 21 Savage, Alicia Keys, Future (five times), Travis Scott and Young Thug, among trillions more. –Zach Dionne
Release Date: June 8, 2017
Why You Should Care: If there's anyone in K-pop who effortlessly commands the spotlight, it's G-Dragon. It's been four years since the BIGBANG leader dropped his chart-topping album Coup D'etat, and fans have been itching for a solo comeback ever since news of his 2017 arena tour hit. The multitalented singer, rapper and producer turns 30 (Korean age) this year, so Kwon Ji Yong—G-Dragon's birth name—should be packed with some serious self-reflection. Linking up with YG Entertainment labelmates Choice37, Teddy Park and Kush, GD aims to keep the family close while still showing how much he's grown since Coup D'etat. –Tina Xu
Release Date: TBD
Why You Should Care: The legendary girl group celebrates 10 years in the industry this summer and the members have long hinted that something big will be coming to mark the occasion. The last album from Girls' Generation was released almost two years ago—a lifetime in K-pop—and while we've been enjoying various members doing solo projects, we're ready for our girls to reunite and serve the high-quality pop they're known to deliver. –Jeff Benjamin
Release Date: July 21
Why You Should Care: The ska-punks have been dormant on the album front for nine years, while frontman John Feldmann has become one of the biggest producers in the pop-punk arena. Fittingly, the Goldfinger comeback record will see Blink-182's Travis Barker on drums, plus contributions from Mark Hoppus, MXPX bassist Mike Herrera, Story of the Year guitarist Phil Sneed and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun. "I feel like I've made the most concise Goldfinger record in my career," Feldmann says, adding to expect "all [Goldfinger's] styles together as one." –Zach Dionne
Release Date: July 7
Why You Should Care: It’s been four years since we’ve had new music from HAIM, and the sister trio are finally providing the lush indie-pop gems once again. They continue to bring the breezy California charm with songs like “Want You Back” and “Right Now,” which will give us the perfect singalong moments during this festival season. –Bianca Gracie
Release Date: June 23
Why You Should Care: While most of the mainstream-music world would say rock isn't hot, Imagine Dragons are leading the charge to prove that entirely not true. "Believer" is a crossover smash and looks poised to make Believer their biggest album since they broke out with 2012's Night Visions. –Jeff Benjamin
Release Date: TBA
Why You Should Care: So the whole 4:44 mystery Tidal ad campaign didn't turn out to be teasing a Jay Z album, but the fact remains that Hov's approaching a half-dozen festival dates for 2017...and he's currently on his longest-ever stretch without a new album. And Beyoncé/Jay joint LP rumors have been in the atmosphere for at least two years, and people in the Hovaverse are making hints, and Jigga's been laying tracks with guest verses for a year.
So there's some food for thought; you do the dishes. –Zach Dionne
Release Date: June 30
Why You Should Care: The G.O.O.D. Music signee has a major co-sign from Kanye West with the MC not only signing the singer, but executive producing her debut album. Meanwhile, Hill tells Fuse (below) that Like a Woman is "about my experiences in being a woman and finding my own femininity and sexuality separate from what's projected onto me through the Internet and through what I see in the world." –Jeff Benjamin
Release Date: June 9
Why You Should Care: While Witness hasn't carried the effortless chart-toppers of her past albums, Katy Perry's latest may be her most intriguing work yet. With songs that blend club culture with social and political commentary, this could very well be the album that isn't so easy-listening but instead stands out for its larger purpose. –Jeff Benjamin
Release Date: July 21
Why You Should Care: Lana Del Rey has experimented with her style, but a return to her roots is always what makes fans happiest. Her two singles teased out during the Lust for Life promotion cycle, "Love" and "Lust for Life," certainly indicate a return to the Lana we first fell in love with: The longing, earning, hopeless romantic who's ready to love forever or die trying. Even better, she might be happier this time around if the broad grin on her album cover is any indication. –Brooke Bunce
Release Date: June 16
Why You Should Care: She’s baaackkk! Four years removed from her 2013 Pure Heroine debut, Lorde is finally ready to return more mature and daring than before. The artist’s singles from ‘Melodrama’ like “Green Light” and “Perfect Places” give exciting insight of the witchy pop she’s been cooking up. –Bianca Gracie
Release Date: July 14
Why You Should Care: Mura Musa has been providing the jams since 2015 and he’s gearing up to give fans his first packaged album this summer. From his colorful steel pan-riddled “Love$ick” collaboration with A$AP Rocky to the laid-back “All Around the World” with Desiigner, the producer looks like he’ll be flexing his versatile muscles even stronger. –Bianca Gracie
Release Date: August 4
Why You Should Care: Hard to believe, but it's been less than three years since PVRIS dropped their debut album White Noise. Since then, the post-hardcore outfit has become one of rock's most notable names, performing alongside and opening for some the biggest names on the scene, and only making their major TV debut in 2016. All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell should be surrounded with buzzy interest as the trio takes their electro-pop-punk sound to the next level. –Jeff Benjamin
Release Date: TBD
Why You Should Care: There’s no confirmation if SchoolBoy Q is actually dropping another album this summer, but the rapper continues to hint at an impending release date and recently shared his LP is most likely the next release on Top Dawg Entertainment following SZA's Ctrl after she that drops June 9. The rapper released his fourth project Blank Face LP last July, which was filled with endless bangers. So let’s hope he follows up soon with another smash! –Bianca Gracie
Release Date: June 9
Why You Should Care: We’ve had to wait three long years for it, but SZA finally was able to drop her follow-up to 2012's Z. The R&B songstress, otherwise known as Solána Rowe won't disappoint with her latest project. With flowy vocals that wrap effortlessly around both trap-soul beats and soft electric guitar, CTRL represents modern R&B, the kind that is soft, sensitive and vulnerable while also being fresh, sharp and bop-able. Meanwhile, SZA’s lyrics grab you by the throat and demand that you listen. –Brooke Bunce
Release Date: TBD
Why You Should Care: Vince Staples’ debut Summertime '06 was one of the best albums to drop in 2015, so it will be fun to see how he will try to top its bumping Long Beach groove. But his latest single “Big Fish” proves we don’t have much to worry about—he’s coming back strong. –Bianca Gracie
