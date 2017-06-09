Grab The Popcorn!
Summer 2017 Movie Preview: 15 Must-Watch Films
From the return of classic animated favorites to superhero blockbusters, here are all the films that will rule this year
Listed by order of release date.
Tom Cruise is taking on the role of Nick Morton (a character made famous by Brendan Fraser) in the new reboot of The Mummy. Was a revival necessary? Probably not. But at least we get to see Cruise doing what he does best: diving headfirst into action-packed scenes that teeter on the line between life and death.—Bianca Gracie
This psychological horror already has critics raving about it, as the movie brings back the classic themes that make horror films so intriguing: creepy music, abandonded locations, questionable characters and perfectly timed fear jumps. The mysterious Paul (played by Joel Edgerton) runs into in Will (Christopher Abbott) who is tied to a tree in the woods. He then decided to take Will and his family in his home as they try to seek refuge in a seemingly post-apocalyptic town. Things soon take a sharp turn as paranoia rises among the group and the question of trust arises. Get ready for a hair-raising experience!—Bianca Gracie
The Cars are back in town for the third installment in the Disney/Pixar franchise. While the internationally focused Cars 2 divided viewers and critics, Disney has promised this upcoming film will tell a more emotional story similar to the beloved original. Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy reprise their roles as Lightning McQueen and Mater, while you can listen up for Kerry Washington to play statistical analyst Natalie Certain.—Jeff Benjamin
With the recent release of the final trailer, Autobots and Decepticons alike are gearing up for the next installment in the Transformers film franchise. I personally have not been a fan of the Wahlberg films in this series, but The Last Knight looks to pull from Transformers folklore in a way its predecessors didn’t. Despite its title, Paramount announced that there will be two more movies coming down the pipeline, which the first being a Bumblebee spin-off. So that scene where it looks like Optimus is putting out Bee’s spark? Relax. Bee’s not going anywhere. Question is, will Optimus stick around, and will the film be good enough for us to stick around for two more. Only time will tell, but I’m being Optimus-tic.—Malikah A. Shabazz
Kumail Nanjiani is starring in an autobiographical indie he wrote with his wife, Emily V. Gordon! It’s each of their first feature screenplay, and will be representationally significant with a Pakistani comedian sitting dead center in an American rom-com. Direction comes from veteran comic actor/writer/director Michael Showwalter (Wet Hot American Summer, Search Party, The State).—Zach Dionne
After its lauded premiere at SXSW 2017, Baby Driver is shaping up to be this summer's critical darling film. A dream cast featuring Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Jamie Foxx, Lily James, Jon Hamm and more come together to tell the story of a getaway driver trying to make a better life for himself.—Jeff Benjamin
I’ve never been more excited for a kid’s animated movie than I am with Despicable Me 3! The hilarious franchise is back this summer to rule the box office with lovable characters Gru and Lucy along with their kids Margo, Edith and Agnes (and the silly Minions of course). Plus the new addition of the wacky villain Balthazar Brat (voiced by South Park co-creator Trey Parker) should lead to some memorable on-screen moments!—Bianca Gracie
The anticipation is high for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, where Tom Holland finally gets his solo movie as the goofy-but-charming Peter Parker. It’ll be fun to see Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) try to be a father figure to the young Spidey. The cast also includes Donald Glover, Zendaya and Michael Keaton as the villain Vulture.—Bianca Gracie
2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes and ’14’s Dawn were so much better than they should have been, and they function as individual flicks you can jump into regardless of context. No. 3, War, comes from returning director Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Let Me In), and could tie fascinatingly in with the original Charlton Heston 1968 original.—Zach Dionne
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets looks like it's going to be sci-fi lovers' dream movie where Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan play special operatives who need to save the universe. The trailers is promising loads of amazing special effects, plus Rihanna plays a shape-shifting, alien stripper. How could you not be excited for that?—Jeff Benjamin
What’s better than seeing Charlize Theron kick some male ass on the big screen? The fearless actress will be channeling that energy in Atomic Blonde, where she plays MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton. Her character is the baddest woman on the block as she savagely obliterates the entire city of Berlin while trying to figure out who's behind the murders of her fellow operatives. James McAvoy as British station chief David Percival and Sofia Boutella as Theron's sultry French love interest round out the cast.—Bianca Gracie
The first time I heard of The Emoji Movie, I groaned in dismay. So weak.
Next, I heard Sir Patrick Stewart was voicing the poop emoji. Interest officially piqued.
Finally, I saw the trailer. The second I heard Silicon Valley’s T.J. Miller (the super-annoying, crude, pushy, arrogant Erlich Bachman) as the main character—who’s supposed to be a “meh” emoji—I started thinking about actually seeing this thing. The idea is no less flimsy than The Lego Movie, and the cast looks just as awesome: James Corden, Anna Faris, Maya Rudolph, along with Christina Aguilera as “a supercool dancer that lives inside the Just Dance app.” Plus, it looks like it’s all about non-conformity: Meh wants to be more than just a Meh, despite all the other emojis’ blind acceptance of their roles in life. The last bit to seal the deal was the moment in the trailer when James Corden’s Hi-5 eats the Candy Crush candy after spitting it out and vowing never to eat it again. I’m in!—Laurie Ulster
A month before one of Stephen King’s biggest novels, It, hits the big screen for the first time, The Dark Tower—his magnum opus, a career-spanning, genre-leapfrogging eight-novel story—will pave the way. The reverse-whitewash casting of Idris Elba as Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, is inspired; so is Matthew McConaughey as the King über-villain called the Man in Black. The Dark Tower’s nature and mission is slippery and evolves throughout the series, so there’s reason to be skeptical about a successful interpretation’s chances in a two-ish hour package, but we can’t wait to take the journey.—Zach Dionne
Being a Detroit native, my ears immediately perked up when I heard a movie was being made about the city. It’ll be interesting to see how the incident is juxtaposed against what was happening in the city of Detroit at that time. While I cringe at yet another movie portraying itin a not-so-appealing manner, I curious to see how this historic event that not many outside of Detroit know about is introduced to the masses.—Malikah A. Shabazz
This new take on Stephen King’s 1986 novel/ABC’s 1990 miniseries has so much going for it that even if it’s not perfect, it’s highly apt to be rad. It better be, as it’s designed as a two-parter and No. 2 isn’t yet green-lit. The Losers’ Club looks authentic, Argentine director Andrés Muschietti (Mama) and producer sister Barbara Muschietti have the utmost reverence for the material, the first trailers are living nightmares and Pennywise is getting a very new interpretation from young Swede Bill Skarsgård (Hemlock Grove).—Zach Dionne
