SZA shared the new video for "Drew Barrymore" today, which is one of the highlights from her debut album CRTL. Helmed by iconic video director Dave Meyers, it finds the singer and her group of extra-cool friends roaming the streets of New York City.

The clip opens with SZA waking up after a wild party from the night before, where she then heads to grab a slice of pizza, strut down the pedestrian sidewalks and showcases naked vulnerability (literally) inside a laundromat. Drew Barrymore, who is one of SZA's favorite actresses, actually makes an appearance in the video too! She showed her love for the song in January with an Instagram post showing her watching SZA's performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “OKAY But This is really Drew Barrymore watching me sing Drew Barrymore on @JIMMYKIMMELLIVE! TF?!? I’m SHOOK!!!I love you SO much THANK YOU for endless inspiration @drewbarrymore 💐❤️🙏🏾," SZA adorably reacted.