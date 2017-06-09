So what's the reason for the big move? It's all a celebration of 2014's 1989 selling more than 10 million units worldwide. But that's not even the best part about this whole thing. The slick decision just happened to be on the same day as Katy Perry's Witness album release ( click here to stream if you so please). In other words, Swift just pulled one of the best petty chess moves in recent pop history.

Heads up Taylor Swift fans, your wildest dreams just came true! The pop star has re-added her entire discography back on streaming services after years of being an Apple Music exclusive artist. All five albums (Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red and 1989) have returned to Spotify, Tidal, Amazon, Pandora and a handful of other digital music platforms.

The two pop stars have been in an ongoing feud that was brought to light thanks to Swift's shady "Bad Blood" single. Perry recently explained the beef's origin during her Carpool Karaoke session last month:

"It's about backing dancers. It's so crazy. There's, like, three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go, and I was like, 'Yeah, of course. I'm not on a record cycle, and get the work ,and she's great, and all that, but I will be on record cycle probably in about a year, so be to sure to put a 30 day contingency in your contract so you can get out if you wanna join me when I say I'm going back on.'"

"I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn't speak to me. I do the right thing anytime that it feels like a fumble," Perry continued. "It was a full shutdown, and then she writes a song ["Bad Blood"] about me. And I'm like, okay, cool cool cool, that's how you wanna deal with it? Karma." The "Swish Swish" singer then continued to use the beef to lazily promote her upcoming album. "I'm not Buddha—things irritate me," she told NME this week.

"I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls. That's so messed up!" While Perry rambles on and on about the beef, Swift seems to remain unaffected as her discography is surely going to reappear on the charts in competition to Witness.

Back in 2014, Swift’s record label Big Machine pulled her music from Spotify just days before the release of 1989. She later explained why she wouldn't allow the album to stream on Apple Music, citing the service "will not be paying writers, producers, or artists for those three months" of the free trial program. Apple Music soon revised its stance on paying artists. The power of Swift is real!

