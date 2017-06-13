Tegan and Sara plan to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their fifth album The Con with a major tour. The sisters announced they will play special acoustic arrangements of the LP's songs on a 16-date trek across North America.
"The Con X: Tour" begins on Oct. 20 in San Diego, Calif. and travels through cities like Portland, Brooklyn and their native Calgary before wrapping up on Nov. 15 in Austin, Texas. The duo plans to reveal more dates soon. A portion of the proceeds from the tour will go towards the their Tegan and Sara Foundation that supports LGBTQ girls and women. Along with the anniversary leg, they are also set to perform at a handful of summer festivals.
"The first four records of our career felt like we were navigating winding mountain roads. With The Con, it was obvious we had turned a corner and hit an open stretch of highway. It felt like our first fully realized Tegan and Sara record. Which made it then and still makes it now a very important record to us," Tegan Quin said in a statement. Sara added,
"To launch The Con in 2007, we performed the album sequentially. It was a difficult album to translate live, because most of the songs had deep layers of ideas and textures, taken directly from our home demos and made even denser in the studio. Much of the album hasn't been performed live in nearly a decade and it's with great pleasure that we take these beloved songs back to the stage."
The Con was released on July 24, 2007 and produced two singles: "Back in Your Heart" and the title track. The breakthrough album became their first to chart in the U.S., where it peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard 200. Tickets for the tour go on sale beginning on June 16. Click here for more information and see the duo's dates below.
Tegan and Sara 2017 Tour Dates
06/24 – New York, NY @ Pride Island, Pier 26, Hudson River Park
06/30 – Victoria, BC @ Spirit of 150 Victoria
07/01 – Calgary, AB @ City of Calgary Canada Day Festival
07/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ SummerFest
07/08 – Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest
07/27 – Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium *
07/28 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *
07/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *
07/30 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ WayHome Music and Arts Festival
07/31 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues *
08/02 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater *
08/03 – Chicago, IL @ Park West (Official Lollapalooza Aftershow) ^
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/05 – Saint John, NB @ Area 506 Festival
08/06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
08/12 – Regina, SK @ Regina Folk Festival
08/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
08/18 – Columbus, OH @ Fashion Meets Music Festival
09/09 – San Bernadino, CA @ High and Low Festival
09/15 – Flushing, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival
10/20 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre #
10/21 – Las Vegas, CA @ The Pearl at The Palms #
10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel #
10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic #
10/26 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #
10/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore #
10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre #
10/30 – Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium #
10/31 – Edmonton, AB @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium #
11/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre #
11/05 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple #
11/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre #
11/09 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre #
11/10 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theatre #
11/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle #
11/15 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre #
* = w/ Japanese Breakfast
^ = w/ FRENSHIP
# = The Con X: Tour Acoustic Show
Next, watch a classic Tegan and Sara interview as part of Fuse's Future LGBTQ History Month:
User Comments