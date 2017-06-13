"The Con X: Tour" begins on Oct. 20 in San Diego, Calif. and travels through cities like Portland, Brooklyn and their native Calgary before wrapping up on Nov. 15 in Austin, Texas. The duo plans to reveal more dates soon. A portion of the proceeds from the tour will go towards the their Tegan and Sara Foundation that supports LGBTQ girls and women. Along with the anniversary leg, they are also set to perform at a handful of summer festivals.

Tegan and Sara plan to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their fifth album The Con with a major tour. The sisters announced they will play special acoustic arrangements of the LP's songs on a 16-date trek across North America.

"The first four records of our career felt like we were navigating winding mountain roads. With The Con, it was obvious we had turned a corner and hit an open stretch of highway. It felt like our first fully realized Tegan and Sara record. Which made it then and still makes it now a very important record to us," Tegan Quin said in a statement. Sara added,

"To launch The Con in 2007, we performed the album sequentially. It was a difficult album to translate live, because most of the songs had deep layers of ideas and textures, taken directly from our home demos and made even denser in the studio. Much of the album hasn't been performed live in nearly a decade and it's with great pleasure that we take these beloved songs back to the stage."

The Con was released on July 24, 2007 and produced two singles: "Back in Your Heart" and the title track. The breakthrough album became their first to chart in the U.S., where it peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard 200. Tickets for the tour go on sale beginning on June 16. Click here for more information and see the duo's dates below.