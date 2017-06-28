Hugh Jackman is breaking out his Broadway chops once again in The Greatest Showman, where he stars as circus visionary P. T. Barnum. The debut trailer opens with a desolate Barnum who doesn't let the loss of his job affect his dreams to "put on a show."

He then recruits various people to join him along for the ride, which later becomes the iconic Barnum & Bailey Circus. "Every one of us is special, and nobody is like anyone else. That's the point of my show," Barnum exclaims. The Greatest Showman also stars Michelle Williams as Barnum's wife Charity, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Keala Settle, Paul Sparks, Diahann Carroll, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.