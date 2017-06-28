Hugh Jackman is breaking out his Broadway chops once again in The Greatest Showman, where he stars as circus visionary P. T. Barnum. The debut trailer opens with a desolate Barnum who doesn't let the loss of his job affect his dreams to "put on a show."
He then recruits various people to join him along for the ride, which later becomes the iconic Barnum & Bailey Circus. "Every one of us is special, and nobody is like anyone else. That's the point of my show," Barnum exclaims. The Greatest Showman also stars Michelle Williams as Barnum's wife Charity, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Keala Settle, Paul Sparks, Diahann Carroll, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Natasha Liu Bordizzo.
The movie, directed by Michael Gracey, will also feature original songs by Oscar and Tony-award winning lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen). Laurence Mark, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serve as the producers with Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon behind the script.
The Greatest Showman hits theaters on Christmas Day. Before then, check out this throwback interview with one of the movie's stars, Zendaya.
