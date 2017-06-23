After Jessica Williams' made us laugh as the senior correspondent on The Daily Show and with her 2 Dope Queens podcast with co-host Phoebe Robinson, she is ready to dominate Netflix with The Incredible Jessica James.

The trailer for the romantic comedy is pure #BlackGirlMagic, as Williams plays an aspiring New York City playwright. She awkwardly tries to get over a recent breakup ("I'm gonna stop you right there, because I'm not loving the vibe of this interaction so far," she tells her Tinder date) and even combats annoying manspreading on the train. The Incredible Jessica James premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January and is helmed by People Places Things director Jim Strouse.