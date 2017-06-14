The Killers are back! Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci, Jr. return with new single "The Man" that will have you grooving all summer long. The song The song, recorded with producer Jacknife Lee during sessions in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, premiered on Annie Mac's BBC Radio 1 show today. Stream it below:

"I got gas in the tank / I got money in the bank / I got news for you baby, you're looking at the man / I got skin in the game / I got a household name / I got news for you baby, you're looking at the man," Flowers sings on the funky production that proves just how well the band does with disco-rock fusion. "The Man" is the first taste of The Killers' upcoming fifth album.

As of now, there is no confirmed release date for Wonderful Wonderful, the follow-up to 2012's Battle Born. During that time, Flowers released his sophomore album Desired Effect in 2015. The band have headlining gigs throughout the summer at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Voodoo Music Festival, Hyde Park, Tinderbox Festival and more.

