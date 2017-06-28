The Killers are coming back for the first time in five years, and their video for debut single "The Man" is here to send you a reminder. Frontman/successful solo artist Brandon Flowers is certainly the man, roving around his native Las Vegas in no small amount of lavish getups. He also chills in the desert by a trailer with an American flag, shootin' cans and workin' out.

"The Man" is directed by Tim Mattia, who's worked with Marilyn Manson, Halsey and Troye Sivan. Good job, Tim.

The Killers' Wonderful, Wonderful is the band's fifth full length and follow's 2012's Battle Born. There's no release date yet. Brandon Flowers dropped The Desired Effect, his sophomore LP, in 2015.

Next, watch Flowers talk to Fuse about being "accused of being over-the-top" at Lollapalooza: