Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

The Weeknd is no stranger to dominating music festivals, but last night marked the first time at Firefly Music Fest 2017. The lusty Canadian crooner used his Dover, DE debut to his advantage, as he twisted and bent The Woodlands into his own grimy, euphoria-fueled afterparty. The singer's headlining set provided a darker alternative to the more elated vibes of Chance the Rapper, whose performance was scheduled right after The Weeknd's. Nevertheless, the Starboy gave his fans what they wanted: explosive tunes, startling graphics and an overtly sensual undertone that's made him become one of the industry's rawest pop stars of all time.

The Weeknd brought some of the intense elements of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour to Firefly, from the otherworldly stage setup to the fiery graphics that played behind him. He began the joyride with none on than the opening title track to his new album—"Starboy." The futuristic song combined with the moving ceiling platforms created an intergalactic experience. He then blazed through standouts from the record, including "Party Monster" (which was brilliantly fused with melody of fan favorite "House of Balloons"), "Reminder," "6 Inch," "Sidewalks" and "Rockin.'" Despite Future nor Kendrick Lamar making guest appearances for their features on "6 Inch" and "Sidewalks," The Weeknd had no problem commanding the stage on his own.

It's frustrating for long-time fans of The Weeknd to realize that he's probably never going to perform songs from Kiss Land or his other mixtapes like Thursday or Echoes of Silence again. But he gave a glimmer of nostalgic hope by singing 2011's House of Balloons standout "Wicked Games," which was given an even more seductive and hard rock edge. Most of the performance was shadowed with The Weeknd's darker songs, but there were moments where he got the crowd dancing with ease thanks to the genius "Secrets"/"Can't Feel My Face" mashup and Beauty Behind the Madness single "In the Night." Once The Weeknd belted his Daft Punk collaboration "I Feel It Coming," many thought the performance was sadly over. But the singer had something special up his sleeve. He confidently return to the stage to give us the song we were all waiting for—"The Hills." You could almost feel the heat rise as red light district-ready fireworks lit the night sky as the audience shouted the sexual lyrics word for word. Last week, The Weeknd announced the second leg of his world tour is on the horizon. After this appearance at Firefly Music Fest, we can't wait to see what the Legend of the Fall will bring next!