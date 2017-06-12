The Weeknd trades in the grim horror of his previous Starboy era videos for a more subdued approach in his video for new single "Secrets." Directed by Pedro Martin-Calero, it follows the singer as he creepily watches the woman he loves from afar as she gets seduced by other men.

The voyeuristic action takes place in an Art Deco-inspired setting that also features fellow Canadian singer Black Atlass, where the two men are caught in a love triangle that's more fitting for a museum than the streets. It all ends with The Weeknd embracing his lover as the snow falls and also gazes at a floating grey cross. The "Secrets" video follows more dramatic clips for "Starboy," "I Feel It Coming" with Daft Punk, "Party Monster," the star-studded "Reminder," "False Alarm" and the bloody MANIA mini-movie.