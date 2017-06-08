Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Weeknd took over the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on the Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour on Wednesday night (June 7) where the intensity levels were at all-time high. The Canadian crooner displayed various facets of his artists, performing massive chart-toppers, fan-favorite deep cuts, hood anthems and tender ballads. He showed why he's remains such a force in both the pop and hip-hop worlds with ease and a confidence that has been heightened since 2015's The Madness Fall Tour. The night was filled with unexpected moments and a handful of special guests that brought the dark Starboy album era to life. Here's our roundup of the 10 most electric moments from the artist's BK stop.

1. "Starboy" as the concert opener: What better way to kick off the night with the singer's stellar opening title track? Entering through billows of smoke, The Weeknd set the noir-themed and slightly demented tone of the concert. 2. Are we in space right now? The singer's stage setup levels were infinitely higher compared to his previous concert, complete with moving ceiling platforms that resembled a star and guitar at different points, lasers, smoke and flashing lights. At one point, my brother told me he felt like his was in a Star Wars movie! 3. Representing New York City: The two most exciting guests just happened to be close to home. The Weeknd brought out Harlem native Juelz Santana, who performed "Dipset (Santana's Town)" and "Oh Boy" to a roaring audience. Bronx-raised French Montana also popped up to rock to his current "Unforgettable" smash alongside Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee.

4. Some epic transitions: The best moments occurred when The Weeknd put fresh spins to his well-known hits. He made up for not bringing out Kendrick Lamar for "Sidewalks" with a smooth-as-fuck transition from the Starboy favorite into "Crew Love," his aggressive 2012 collaboration with Drake. 5. A new version of an old classic: Diehard fans (including myself) burst into excitement when the singer transformed 2014's erotic "Often" single into a surprisingly incredible warped thriller. 6. A friendly reunion: Fellow Canadians Belly (who was one of the opening acts along with 6LACK and Rae Sremmurd) and Nav came out on stage too performed their collaborations with their bro: "Might Not" and "Some Way," respectively. 7. Let me give you a reminder: Don't get it twisted: even though The Weeknd has become a pop star, he still hasn't forgotten his roots. Once Starboy's "Reminder" banger dropped, the artist confidently bragged and boasted about how he still has a place in these streets.

8. Let's dance!: The Weeknd always gets heat about trying to copy Michael Jackson, but last night he didn't care about any of that! He showed off his dance moves during "Secrets," "Rockin'" and "Can't Feel My Face." His adorable "Unforgettable" dance challenge with French Montana was also a fun highlight. 9. A welcomed throwback: The singer didn't perform many tracks from his mixtapes or debut Kiss Land album, which was a bit of a letdown. But he did give us fans a taste of his old days with an updated version of 2011's House of Balloons standout "Wicked Games." 10. The red-hot encore: After he wrapped up the concert with his Daft Punk collaboration "I Feel It Coming," we all knew he was going to return to the stage to perform the song we were all waiting for—"The Hills." You could almost feel the heat rise as The Weeknd rushed onto the stage platform in a red light district-ready flash as the audience shouted the sexual lyrics word for word.

The Weeknd wrapping up the #LegendOfTheFallTour in BK the proper way: with an intense "The Hills" encore 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/As2NC8wWWw — Pusha Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) June 8, 2017