Jared Leto made the official announcement that Thirty Seconds to Mars will be returning with a new album! The singer shared a short-but-dramatic trailer where the Oscar winner walked around a parking lot in a sheer, bejeweled mask. The 20-second video shared that a new album is "coming soon."

Many wondered if 30STM's recent spring and summer tour with Muse and PVRIS hinted at new music coming soon. The upcoming LP will be the band's fifth full-length and follows 2013's Love, Lust, Faith + Dreams that scored the outfit their first Top 10 album in America.

While you wait for what's next, throw it back to a classic Fuse interview where 30STM recapped spending two years on the road: