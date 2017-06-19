Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Firefly

It was a bit surprising to find out that Thirty Seconds to Mars would be playing an early set at Firefly Music Fest 2017, as they are one of the biggest bands in the world. Nevertheless, Jared Leto, Shannon Leto and Tomo Miličević didn't let the 6:45 p.m. slot time hinder their performance. Instead, the band and their dedicated fans used it to their advantage by bringing carefree vibes while the sun set along The Woodlands. Frontman Jared Leto led the wacky circus, donning an outfit that only the singer/actor could pull off: a floor-length cheongsam that was almost as acid-green as his Joker character, silver Gucci sneakers, an army-ready trucker hat and his signature burly beard.

The band created a safe space for their fans, where they could get as crazy as their heart desired without worrying about judgement or problems outside of the festival. They ripped through staples like Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams' "Do or Die," This Is War's "Search and Destroy," and acoustic version of A Beautiful Lie classic “The Kill (Bury Me)”.

I've had a crush on Jared Leto since I was in 8th grade & now I finally get to see @30SECONDSTOMARS live 😭🙌🏽#firefly2017 pic.twitter.com/kcnmjMH6IS — Promo Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) June 18, 2017

In a blink of an eye, dozens of fans made their way onto the Firefly stage to rock out alongside their favorite musicians. It was a wild ride, with Jared proudly waving the American flag around and starting a competitive shouting match between the left and right sides of the audience. "Let's be safe but crazy," he exclaimed before urging people to crowd surf towards the stage to the security guard's distaste. Along with the fan rocking a seahorse costume and finding “restraining-order-crazy” women to dance onstage to Van Halen’s “Panama," the best moment happened towards the end of 30STM's performance.

Before wrapping their set with "Closer to the Edge," Jared continued to say the band's fifth album and follow-up to 2013's Love, Lust, Faith + Dreams will arrive "soon" and they plan to go on tour. The artist previously announced this last week with a Yeezy-worthy teaser, so let's hope an official release date will be revealed soon!

Jared Leto announced @30SECONDSTOMARS are dropping a new album & going on tour this year! ITS LIT 🔥#firefly2017 pic.twitter.com/61clGPjOoj — Promo Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) June 18, 2017