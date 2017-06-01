UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 06: SISTER, SISTER - Gallery - Season One - 10/6/1993, Separated at birth, twin girls Tia and Tamera
One of your favorite television shows from the '90s may be returning for—you guessed it!—a reboot. Tia Mowry recently revealed she and her twin sister Tamera have been trying to get a jump on a Sister, Sister revival.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” Tia explained in a Nylon interview. “I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

She continues to say that the original cast is interested in the revival, but it's just a matter of finding the proper support. “It’s not dead in any kind of way,” Tia continues. “We’re moving forward, we’re taking those strides. They’re slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy.” If it does happen, the Sister, Sister reboot will follow recent RoseanneAnimaniacs and Will & Grace revival announcements.

The show aired for six seasons on ABC and The WB from 1994 to 1999. Along with the Mowry twins, the sitcom also starred Jackée Harry, Tim Reid, Marques Houston, Ron Reaco Lee and Deon Richmond. But while we wait to see if the Sister, Sister revival gets approved, you can watch the original episodes Wednesday nights on Fuse! 

Find it in your area with our Channel Finder and take this quiz to see if you're more Tia or Tamera.

'Sister, Sister': Tia & Tamera Mowry's Style Evolution

November 7, 2016
UNITED STATES - MAY 06: SISTER, SISTER - Gallery 10/6/93 Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty

October 6, 1993

Aww, the classic outfit that started it all! The twins looked like the ultimate '90s teen queens in this stylish plaid-and-denim combo.

UNITED STATES - MAY 09: SISTER, SISTER - Gallery 10/6/93 Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty

October 6, 1993

Tia and Tamera's floral-print shirts were just as vibrant as their smiles, which was topped off with adorable hats. And their lavender jeans were totally on trend!

Actors Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry attend the Celebrity Memorabilias Presentation to Planet Hollywood on March 30, 1994 at Pla

March 30, 1994

The twins clearly had a thing for floppy (and flowered) hats, which quickly became their signature accessory. Use the denim-on-denim look as inspiration for your next '90s-themed party.

Actors Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry attend the L.A. Gear's Street Hockey Jam Benefit for HELP Foundation on August 5, 1995 at t

August 5, 1995

Returning to curly hair, Tia & Tamera completed this fun casual ensemble with baseball caps worn to the back and overalls.

Identical twin sisters Tia and Tamera Mowry of American sitcom 'Sister Sister', circa 1995. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Image

Circa 1995

As the pair grew older, they experimented with straight hair. This outfit became even more chic thanks to the matching hoop earrings and suede jackets.

Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry during 1996 Nickelodeon Big Help at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, United States.

September 30, 1996

The twins looked like innocent girls next door, thanks to their modest cardigan and turtleneck combination.

Tia Mowry & Tamera Mowry during Spice World Premiere at Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo

January 22, 1998

The pair decided to show a little leg and channel their inner Posh Spice for these flirty outfits, which they rocked at the Spice World movie premiere. Talk about a throwback!

Tia & Tamera Mowry during The 11th Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at UCLA Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California, Un

April 4, 1998

The girls looked sophisticated as they accepted their Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award with a smile and peace signs. And can we talk about those flawless curls?

Tia & Tamera Mowry during The 9th Annual American Teacher Awards at Dorthy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, Unit

June 10, 1998

Tia & Tamera added a little sultriness to these outfits, with the sheer black pantyhose and satin jackets.

Tia & Tamera Mowry during Teen People's First Anniversary Party - Los Angeles at The Key Club in Los Angeles, California, Uni

January 6, 1999

The pair kept things classy and mature for their red carpet appearance at the Teen People's First Anniversary Party.

Tia & Tamera Mowry during The 13th Annual Soul Train Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United Sta

March 26, 1999

The sisters resembled prom queens at the 13th Annual Soul Train Music Awards, with their pastel makeup and sparkly dresses. Tia kept her tresses sleek while Tamera had more fun with spiked hair.

Actors Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry attend the 1999 Essence Awards on April 30, 1999 at Madison Square Garden in New York City,

April 30, 1999

The twins went from prom queens to royalty in just one month, when they attended the 1999 Essence Awards. Tia & Tamera looked gorgeous in their elegant dresses.

Tia & Tamera Mowry during The 5th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards at Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, Cal

September 3, 1999

The pair showed off their summer tan at the 5th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, where they rocked matching bare bellies and pin-straight hair.

Tia & Tamera Mowry at the Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

May 31, 2000

The ladies wore vibrant outfits at this movie premiere, which embodied the essence of Spring.

Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage for Future Mainstream Productions)

August 13, 2005

Tia & Tamera looked flawless as their hair effortlessly flowed in the wind. Check out their trendy turquoise jewelry!

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 17: Actresses Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry attend Eduardo Lucero's Fall 2007 collection at the Los An

March 17, 2007

The sisters' individual personalities were reflected in their outfits as they grew older. Tia rocked the straight hair, while sister Tamera kept things flirty with her curls.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 11: Actress Tia Mowry (L) and Tamara Mowry arrive at the People's Choice Awards 2012 at Nokia Thea

January 11, 2012

The pair went for a vintage glam look at the 2012 People's Choice Awards, proving they've moved past their cutesy Sister, Sister era.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Actresses Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry attend the 6th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood

February 21, 2013

The two were oh-so adorable ladies who like to lunch at the 6th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood awards luncheon. Tia's colorblock dress complemented Tamera's more subdued shift.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Cree Hardrict, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Aden Housley attend the Elizabeth Glas

June 2, 2013

The twins may be older here, but they still love to match! The actresses wore colorful stripes while showing off their beautiful kids. Smiles all around!

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 04: Actresses Tamera Mowry (L) and Tia Mowry attend The Actor's Fund 2014 The Looking Ahead Awards

December 4, 2014

Tia & Tamera looked stunning at The Actor's Fund 2014 The Looking Ahead Awards, finding the perfect balance between sexy and sophisticated.

