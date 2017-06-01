“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” Tia explained in a Nylon interview . “I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

One of your favorite television shows from the '90s may be returning for—you guessed it!—a reboot. Tia Mowry recently revealed she and her twin sister Tamera have been trying to get a jump on a Sister, Sister revival.

She continues to say that the original cast is interested in the revival, but it's just a matter of finding the proper support. “It’s not dead in any kind of way,” Tia continues. “We’re moving forward, we’re taking those strides. They’re slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy.” If it does happen, the Sister, Sister reboot will follow recent Roseanne, Animaniacs and Will & Grace revival announcements.

The show aired for six seasons on ABC and The WB from 1994 to 1999. Along with the Mowry twins, the sitcom also starred Jackée Harry, Tim Reid, Marques Houston, Ron Reaco Lee and Deon Richmond. But while we wait to see if the Sister, Sister revival gets approved, you can watch the original episodes Wednesday nights on Fuse!

