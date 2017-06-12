A few months after announcing his directorial debut Strange Times, spaceman Tom DeLonge has announced his newcomer stars. Playing Alli is 19-year-old Lizze Broadway, whose's done episodes of Bones, Shameless, Chicago P.D. and Trophy Wife. Opposite her is Jack Samson, who's done voice acting for Family Guy and had a small part in Zodiac.
Strange Times follows "a group of rebellious San Diego skateboarders who take it upon themselves to investigate their town’s paranormal activity and wind up embarking on the adventure of a lifetime."
“There were more than 3,000 casting submissions for the film, but Jack and Lizze immediately stood out,” says DeLonge in a press release. “They’re incredibly talented actors who each bring a unique energy and perspective to the film. We were blown away watching them bring Charlie and Alli to life.”
Filming on Strange Times will start this fall. DeLonge's Angels & Airwaves will contribute original music. The film shares a name with an extraterrestrial-focused site the guitarist/singer began in 2011. In October, he and author Geoff Herbach published Strange Times: The Ghost in the Girl, a YA novel kicking off a trilogy.
