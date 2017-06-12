A few months after announcing his directorial debut Strange Times, spaceman Tom DeLonge has announced his newcomer stars. Playing Alli is 19-year-old Lizze Broadway, whose's done episodes of Bones, Shameless, Chicago P.D. and Trophy Wife. Opposite her is Jack Samson, who's done voice acting for Family Guy and had a small part in Zodiac.

Strange Times follows "a group of rebellious San Diego skateboarders who take it upon themselves to investigate their town’s paranormal activity and wind up embarking on the adventure of a lifetime."