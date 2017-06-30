In April, Tyler, the Creator gave one of his tightest verses ever on Frank Ocean's single "Biking" (alongside Jay Z!). He's got the same momentum going into his new tracks with Frocean and A$AP Rocky. The latter, "Who Dat Boy," has a video by visionary director Wolf "Tyler, the Creator" Haley. Rocky becomes a surgeon and stitches a white guy's face over the Cherry Bomb rapper/producer. In the last minute you get a snippet of the luscious "911."

As a song, though, "911" comes as the first half of a track that's succeeded by "Mr. Lonely"; both are flames: