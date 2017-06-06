New Orleans' Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017 announced its lineup on Tuesday morning, and it's got the best of this season's fest offerings plus some rad surprises. This year's Voodoo headliners include Foo Fighters, The Killers, Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem and—turn down for what—DJ Snake. More than 60 acts total will hit the NOLA stages.
The 19th edition of the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience goes down as always at Halloween time—Friday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 29—in the New Orleans' City Park. See the full lineup below:
Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9 at 10am CT. A three-day general admission pass runs you $140 plus fees; there's also a Feast Under the Stars at Voodoo package for $130. That one consists of:
"An intimate 5-course meal taking place on Thursday, October 26th at 7pm on the Voodoo grounds in City Park. Prepared by award-winning chefs complete with wine pairings and dessert. Parking included."
Watch a Voodoo video where Drake, Florence + The Machine, Metric and more explain just what makes the Music + Arts Experience so classic:
