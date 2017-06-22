Your favorite summer camp counselors are back for Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Netflix sequel series to the 2001 original movie. The hilarious trailer finds the gang reuniting like they promised, and it's filled with a ton of 1991 references.

There's bad perms, dated poofy prom-ready dresses and lots of explicit jokes. The returning cast from Camp Firewood includes Elizabeth Banks as Lindsay, Michael Ian Black as new dad McKinley, Ken Marino as Victor (who's now a stripper), Paul Rudd (Andy), Amy Poehler (Susie), Christopher Meloni (the very distressed Gene) and Molly Shannon (Gail). A.D. Miles, Beth Dover, Chris Pine, David Hyde Pierce, David Wain, Eric Nenninger, H. Jon Benjamin, Janeane Garofalo, Jason Schwartzman, Joe Lo Truglio, John Early, Josh Charles, Kristen Wiig, Lake Bell, Marguerite Moreau, Marisa Ryan, Michael Showalter, Nina Hellman, Rich Sommer, Sarah Burns and Zak Orth are also back.