That X-Men reign just won't let up! The huge Marvel and 20th Century Fox franchise may now have the addition of Jessica Chastain, who is reportedly in talks to play villain Lilandra in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Empress Lilandra Neramani is known for her longtime psychic bond with Professor X (the pair were married at one point, and also uses her Shi'ar methods for hand-to-hand combat as well as telepathy. What makes X-Men: Dark Phoenix even more exciting is that it plans to reunite the cast of last May's Apocalypse: Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Michael Fassbender (Magneto), James McAvoy (Professor X), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Sophie Turner (Jean Grey/Phoenix, Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler) and Tye Sheridan (Cyclops).