E3 is right around the corner, running from June 13 through June 15. But ahead of the all the action at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo, Microsoft will reveal what's in store for the future and the mystery behind Project Scorpio at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Gamers can look forward to the unveiling of Project Scorpio, a new console coming in the nick of time for the holidays. Microsoft is calling it their "most powerful console ever," featuring 6 Teraflops of graphical processing power, true 4K gaming, and compatibility with Xbox One games and accessories.