E3 is right around the corner, running from June 13 through June 15. But ahead of the all the action at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo, Microsoft will reveal what's in store for the future and the mystery behind Project Scorpio at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Gamers can look forward to the unveiling of Project Scorpio, a new console coming in the nick of time for the holidays. Microsoft is calling it their "most powerful console ever," featuring 6 Teraflops of graphical processing power, true 4K gaming, and compatibility with Xbox One games and accessories.
Watch Xbox's E3 2017 Briefing right here on June 11 at 5P/4c. Then come back here to tune in all week to the Xbox Daily Show for a livestream of exclusive announcements, game demos, interviews, and more, starting Tuesday, June 13 through Thursday, June 15.
Catch encores of the event airing on FM June 12 at 9:00P/8c and June 15 at 1:00A/12c. Find FM in your area with our channel finder.
