The 2017 Alternative Press Music Awards went down last night (July 17) and some of your favorite bands took home major trophies! The fourth annual award ceremony took place at the State Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio and was hosted by Andy Biersack. The big winners of the night included Pierce the Veil who scored Album of the Year for last May's Misadventures, Panic! at the Disco who won Artist of the Year, Twenty One Pilots for Most Dedicated Fanbase and Sum 41's Frank Zummo for Best Drummer. What makes the APMAs great is that is it all voted by fans, so scroll down below to see how your voice was heard with the complete winners list!

2017 APMAs Winners List (via Alternative Press): Best Vocalist

Ben Barlow, NECK DEEP

Cody Carson, SET IT OFF

Derek DiScanio, STATE CHAMPS

John O'Callaghan, THE MAINE

Keith Buckley, EVERY TIME I DIE

Lynn Gunn, PVRIS Best Guitarist

Ben Weinman, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN

Claudio Sanchez, COHEED AND CAMBRIA

Jordan Buckley, EVERY TIME I DIE

Reba Meyers, CODE ORANGE

Steve Menoian, I PREVAIL

Teppei Teranishi, THRICE Best Drummer

Arejay Hale, HALESTORM

Aric Improta, NIGHT VERSES

Dean Butterworth, GOOD CHARLOTTE

Frank Zummo, SUM 41

Matt Mingus, DANCE GAVIN DANCE

JP “Rook” Cappelletty, MACHINE GUN KELLY Best Bassist

Alex Dean, ARCHITECTS U.K.

Chris Hinkley, I THE MIGHTY

Fat Mike, NOFX“Fieldy” Arvizu, KORN

Ryan Scott Graham, STATE CHAMPS

Sergio Vega, DEFTONES Best Hard Rock Artist

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

HALESTORM

HIGHLY SUSPECT

IN THIS MOMENT

KORN

THE PRETTY RECKLESS Best New Artist Music Video

K.FLAY, “Blood In The Cut”

PUP, “Sleep In The Heat”

SWMRS, “Palm Trees”

TINY MOVING PARTS, “Common Cold”

WATSKY, “Don’t Be Nice”

WITH CONFIDENCE, “Voldemort”

Best Music Video

HIGHLY SUSPECT, “Bloodfeather”

I SEE STARS, “Calm Snow”

KORN, “Insane”

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE, “This Light I Hold” (featuring Jacoby Shaddix)

STATE CHAMPS, “Losing Myself”

SUM 41, “Fake My Own Death” Best Underground Band

BROADSIDE

KNOCKED LOOSE

MOVEMENTS

PALAYE ROYALE

SILENT PLANET

WITH CONFIDENCE Best Breakthrough Band

AVATAR

CREEPER

ICE NINE KILLS

MOOSE BLOOD

ONE OK ROCK

WATERPARKS Most Dedicated Fanbase

MELANIE MARTINEZ

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

PARAMORE

PVRIS

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

TWENTY ONE PILOTS Song Of The Year

A DAY TO REMEMBER, “Paranoia”

ANDY BLACK, “We Don’t Have To Dance”

PIERCE THE VEIL, “Circles”

MACHINE GUN KELLY, “Alpha Omega”

REAL FRIENDS, “Mess”

WATERPARKS, “Stupid For You” Best Live Band

BEARTOOTH

DANCE GAVIN DANCE

FALLING IN REVERSE

IN THIS MOMENT

ISSUES

NOFX Artist Of The Year

A DAY TO REMEMBER

BLINK-182

FALL OUT BOY

GOOD CHARLOTTE

GREEN DAY

MACHINE GUN KELLY

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

PIERCE THE VEIL

SUM 41

THE PRETTY RECKLESS Album Of The Year

ANDY BLACK, The Shadow Side

TONIGHT ALIVE, Limitless

ARCHITECTS U.K., All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us

ATTILA, Chaos

BEARTOOTH, Aggressive

EVERY TIME I DIE, Low Teens

I PREVAIL, Lifelines

MOOSE BLOOD, Blush

PIERCE THE VEIL, Misadventures

WATERPARKS, Double Dare