The 2017 Alternative Press Music Awards went down last night (July 17) and some of your favorite bands took home major trophies! The fourth annual award ceremony took place at the State Theatre in Cleveland, Ohio and was hosted by Andy Biersack.
The big winners of the night included Pierce the Veil who scored Album of the Year for last May's Misadventures, Panic! at the Disco who won Artist of the Year, Twenty One Pilots for Most Dedicated Fanbase and Sum 41's Frank Zummo for Best Drummer. What makes the APMAs great is that is it all voted by fans, so scroll down below to see how your voice was heard with the complete winners list!
2017 APMAs Winners List (via Alternative Press):
Best Vocalist
Ben Barlow, NECK DEEP
Cody Carson, SET IT OFF
Derek DiScanio, STATE CHAMPS
John O'Callaghan, THE MAINE
Keith Buckley, EVERY TIME I DIE
Lynn Gunn, PVRIS
Best Guitarist
Ben Weinman, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN
Claudio Sanchez, COHEED AND CAMBRIA
Jordan Buckley, EVERY TIME I DIE
Reba Meyers, CODE ORANGE
Steve Menoian, I PREVAIL
Teppei Teranishi, THRICE
Best Drummer
Arejay Hale, HALESTORM
Aric Improta, NIGHT VERSES
Dean Butterworth, GOOD CHARLOTTE
Frank Zummo, SUM 41
Matt Mingus, DANCE GAVIN DANCE
JP “Rook” Cappelletty, MACHINE GUN KELLY
Best Bassist
Alex Dean, ARCHITECTS U.K.
Chris Hinkley, I THE MIGHTY
Fat Mike, NOFX“Fieldy” Arvizu, KORN
Ryan Scott Graham, STATE CHAMPS
Sergio Vega, DEFTONES
Best Hard Rock Artist
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE
HALESTORM
HIGHLY SUSPECT
IN THIS MOMENT
KORN
THE PRETTY RECKLESS
Best New Artist Music Video
K.FLAY, “Blood In The Cut”
PUP, “Sleep In The Heat”
SWMRS, “Palm Trees”
TINY MOVING PARTS, “Common Cold”
WATSKY, “Don’t Be Nice”
WITH CONFIDENCE, “Voldemort”
Best Music Video
HIGHLY SUSPECT, “Bloodfeather”
I SEE STARS, “Calm Snow”
KORN, “Insane”
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE, “This Light I Hold” (featuring Jacoby Shaddix)
STATE CHAMPS, “Losing Myself”
SUM 41, “Fake My Own Death”
Best Underground Band
BROADSIDE
KNOCKED LOOSE
MOVEMENTS
PALAYE ROYALE
SILENT PLANET
WITH CONFIDENCE
Best Breakthrough Band
AVATAR
CREEPER
ICE NINE KILLS
MOOSE BLOOD
ONE OK ROCK
WATERPARKS
Most Dedicated Fanbase
MELANIE MARTINEZ
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
PARAMORE
PVRIS
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS
TWENTY ONE PILOTS
Song Of The Year
A DAY TO REMEMBER, “Paranoia”
ANDY BLACK, “We Don’t Have To Dance”
PIERCE THE VEIL, “Circles”
MACHINE GUN KELLY, “Alpha Omega”
REAL FRIENDS, “Mess”
WATERPARKS, “Stupid For You”
Best Live Band
BEARTOOTH
DANCE GAVIN DANCE
FALLING IN REVERSE
IN THIS MOMENT
ISSUES
NOFX
Artist Of The Year
A DAY TO REMEMBER
BLINK-182
FALL OUT BOY
GOOD CHARLOTTE
GREEN DAY
MACHINE GUN KELLY
PANIC! AT THE DISCO
PIERCE THE VEIL
SUM 41
THE PRETTY RECKLESS
Album Of The Year
ANDY BLACK, The Shadow Side
TONIGHT ALIVE, Limitless
ARCHITECTS U.K., All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us
ATTILA, Chaos
BEARTOOTH, Aggressive
EVERY TIME I DIE, Low Teens
I PREVAIL, Lifelines
MOOSE BLOOD, Blush
PIERCE THE VEIL, Misadventures
WATERPARKS, Double Dare
Next, watch All Time Low, Papa Roach & more bands reveal their dream tour lineup at last year's APMAs:
User Comments