The 69th Emmy Awards are on the way, and now we know what shows, cast and crew to root for until Sept. 17. In a year where Game of Thrones isn’t eligible, the nominees list is dominated by Westworld and Saturday Night Live with 22 nods apiece, followed by the wonderful Stranger Things with 18. Streaming-only series are still raking in the attention, with The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Transparent, House of Cards and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt all getting love.

The full list of 2017 Emmy nominations; special congrats to Snoop Dogg for his first look:

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Limited Series

Genius

Fargo

The Night Of

Feud: Bette and Joan

Big Little Lies

TV Movie

Black Mirror (“San Junipero”)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

The Wizard of Lies