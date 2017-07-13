The 69th Emmy Awards are on the way, and now we know what shows, cast and crew to root for until Sept. 17. In a year where Game of Thrones isn’t eligible, the nominees list is dominated by Westworld and Saturday Night Live with 22 nods apiece, followed by the wonderful Stranger Things with 18. Streaming-only series are still raking in the attention, with The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Transparent, House of Cards and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt all getting love.
The full list of 2017 Emmy nominations; special congrats to Snoop Dogg for his first look:
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Limited Series
Genius
Fargo
The Night Of
Feud: Bette and Joan
Big Little Lies
TV Movie
Black Mirror (“San Junipero”)
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
The Wizard of Lies
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis - How to Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy - The Crown
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell - The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Robin Wright - House of Cards
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins - Westworld
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Live Schreiber - Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey - House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon - Better Things
Jane Fonda - Grace And Frankie
Allison Janney - Mom
Elli Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Aziz Ansari - Master of None
Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
Donald Glover - Atlanta
William H. Macy - Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson - Baskets
Ty Burrell - Modern Family
Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale - Veep
Matt Walsh - Veep
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn - Transparent
Judith Light - Transparent
Anna Chlumsky - Veep
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
John Lithgow - The Crown
Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
Michael Kelly - House of Cards
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jonas - This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
Uzo Aduba - Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz - This Is Us
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Carrie Coon - Fargo
Felicity Huffman - American Crime
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro - The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor - Fargo
Geoffrey Rush - Genius
John Turturro - The Night Of
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies
David Thewlis - Fargo
Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan
Stanley Tucci - Feud: Bette and Joan
Bill Camp - The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams - The Night Of
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies
Judy Davis - Feud: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman - Feud: Bette and Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies
Regina King - American Crime
Guest Actress in a Comedy
Wanda Sykes - black-ish
Carrie Fisher - Catastrophe
Becky Ann Baker - Girls
Angela Bassett - Master of None
Kristen Wiig - Saturday Night Live
Melissa McCarthy - Saturday Night Live
Guest Actor in a Comedy
Riz Ahmed - Girls
Matthew Rhys - Girls
Dave Chappelle - Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Saturday Night Live
Tom Hanks - Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie - Veep
Guest Actress in a Drama
Alison Wright - The Americans
Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid’s Tale
Cicely Tyson - How to Get Away With Murder
Ann Dowd - The Leftovers
Laverne Cox - Orange Is The New Black
Shannon Purser - Stranger Things
Guest Actor in a Drama
Ben Mendelsohn - Bloodline
BD Wong - Mr. Robot
Hank Azaria - Ray Donovan
Denis O’Hare - This Is Us
Brian Tyree Henry - This Is Us
Gerald McRaney - This Is Us
Reality Competition
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Reality Show Host
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
Gordon Ramsay - MasterChef Junior
Alec Baldwin - Match Game
Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn - Project Runway
RuPaul Charles - RuPaul’s Drag Race
W. Kamau Bell - United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Real Time with Bill Maher
