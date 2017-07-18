The iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place from Sept. 22-23 at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. As for the return of the Daytime Village? That is set for Sept. 23. Once again, CW plans to air a two-night television special on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8-10 p.m. Tickets for the music-filled weekend go on sale to the general public on July 28 at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT.

