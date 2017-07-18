The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival is preparing to take over Sin City in a few weeks and the massive lineup has been revealed. Harry Styles, Kesha, Thirty Seconds to Mars, The Weeknd and Miley Cyrus are just a handful of artists who plan to hit the stage.
Coldplay, DJ Khaled, Chris Stapleton, Lorde, Kings of Leon, Big Sean, Pink, Niall Horan, David Guetta, Thomas Rhett and this year's Macy's iHeartRadio Rising Star winner James Maslow (formerly of Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush) are also booked for the event. The Daytime Village across from the Luxor Hotel and Casino will feature performances from Migos, Halsey, Flume, Little Mix, French Montana, Niall Horan, Bleachers, Kelsea Ballerini, Judah & The Lion, Bebe Rexha, Noah Cyrus, Hey Violet, Cheat Codes, All Time Low, Khalid and Julia Michaels.
The iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place from Sept. 22-23 at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. As for the return of the Daytime Village? That is set for Sept. 23. Once again, CW plans to air a two-night television special on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8-10 p.m. Tickets for the music-filled weekend go on sale to the general public on July 28 at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT.
Next up, take it way back to 2010 with a classic interview with a young Miley Cyrus:
