Andrew Garfield seems to be an LGBTQ supporter, but his recent comments about playing a gay man are just plain ignorant—and people are not happy about it. During a NT Platform discussion, the Gay Times reports the 33-year-old actor's claim that he is "a gay man right now just without the physical act" didn't sit well with the community.

“As far as I know, I am not a gay man. Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden," he began in response to an audience member's question. "But right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well. I adore it, but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role?" Garfield currently stars as Prior Walter, a gay man battling with AIDS during the '80s crisis, in the London production of Tony Kushner's Angels in America.