Andrew Garfield seems to be an LGBTQ supporter, but his recent comments about playing a gay man are just plain ignorant—and people are not happy about it. During a NT Platform discussion, the Gay Times reports the 33-year-old actor's claim that he is "a gay man right now just without the physical act" didn't sit well with the community.
“As far as I know, I am not a gay man. Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden," he began in response to an audience member's question. "But right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well. I adore it, but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role?" Garfield currently stars as Prior Walter, a gay man battling with AIDS during the '80s crisis, in the London production of Tony Kushner's Angels in America.
“The preparation had begun before [rehearsals began] with a lot of my friends. [The play is] As much devoted to my friends in the gay community as it is those that passed during the epidemic," he said while explaining that RuPaul’s Drag Race helped him connect with his character. “My only time off during rehearsals—every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act—that’s all.”
Along with the new role in Angels in America, the actor previously portrayed a transgender woman in Arcade Fire's 2014 video for "We Exist." He also made a surprise appearance during the London stop of RuPaul's Queens Werq the World Tour in May. Scroll through some Twitter reactions to Garfield's recent comments below:
Andrew Garfield, pulling a James Franco while discussing acting in "Angels in America." Straight actors, please stop this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/BPkJLPiZaJ— AKA Kalinda Sharma (@Nico_Lang) July 5, 2017
This article grosses me out.Ur a talented guy,but seem to be completely oblivious to what is coming out of ur mouth. https://t.co/td9DPhVRmP— Scott Evans (@thescottevans) July 6, 2017
andrew garfield is every closeted bi dude i knew in high school— emi (@plantblogger) July 5, 2017
willing to go out on a limb and say that andrew garfield was probably testing the waters on whether he should come out but who could say— Aaron Michael (@subsahaaron) July 6, 2017
Straight tourists who try on oppression for kicks make me so tired. Andrew Garfield and James Franco... guys... you will never understand.— 🐊 Hamish Steele 🐊 (@hamishsteele) July 5, 2017
Andrew Garfield: RuPaul's Drag Race and Tony Kushner made me gay— rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 6, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/iear2N1XVz
andrew garfield: i am a gay man right now JUST WITHOUT THE PHYSICAL ACT— Erick (@Alwaystronger_5) July 6, 2017
me: pic.twitter.com/cxI6NHNDNj
Oh, well in that case, I'm a lesbian without the physical act because I watch Ellen 🙄🙄🙄— Sally Franklin (@SallybF) July 6, 2017
