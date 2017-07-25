Will Anne Hathaway be our new Barbie girl in a Barbie world? According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress is reportedly in talks to replace Amy Schumer in Sony's upcoming Barbie movie.

Schumer was announced to star in the film last December, but quickly dropped out in March. "Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts," she said in a statement. "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen." While some may praise Hathaway possibly fronting the cast, the live-action movie isn't meant to be a pretty, idealistic take on the iconic doll.