Will Anne Hathaway be our new Barbie girl in a Barbie world? According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress is reportedly in talks to replace Amy Schumer in Sony's upcoming Barbie movie.
Schumer was announced to star in the film last December, but quickly dropped out in March. "Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to Barbie due to scheduling conflicts," she said in a statement. "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen." While some may praise Hathaway possibly fronting the cast, the live-action movie isn't meant to be a pretty, idealistic take on the iconic doll.
Instead, the plot will follow the awkward protagonist who gets kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and ends up in a real-world adventure. The Barbie movie still doesn't have a director yet, with Australian director Alethea Jones in negotiations to helm it. But Amy Pascal, Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald will produce with Mattel's President and COO Richard Dickson serving as executive producer.
The Barbie movie is still tentatively set for a June 29, 2018 premiere. But this may change based on Hathaway's schedule, despite Sony hesitant to change their plans. Before things are officially confirmed, throw it back to one of Amy Schumer's first hosting gigs on Fuse's Hoppus on Music:
