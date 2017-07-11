A Colombian man has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to attack an Ariana Grande concert in Costa Rica this past weekend.
The 22-year-old was detained in the early hours of Sunday (July 9) with the alleged threats written in Arabic and posted online. The planned concert in Alajuela went as scheduled with fans needing to pass through three different security checks. Grande's Dangerous Woman Tour has had tightened security been since the attack at one of her Manchester shows in May killed 22 and injured dozens more.
Per BBC, Costa Rica police chief Walter Espinoza told the Costa Rica Star that even if the threat had been made as a "joke," they had "to verify whether or not there is a real threat, because this is a very sensitive situation and it could lead to a tragedy."
Grande has four shows in Mexico City before the Dangerous Woman Tour finishes its global run in Asia and Oceania throughout August and September.
