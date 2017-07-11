A Colombian man has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to attack an Ariana Grande concert in Costa Rica this past weekend.

The 22-year-old was detained in the early hours of Sunday (July 9) with the alleged threats written in Arabic and posted online. The planned concert in Alajuela went as scheduled with fans needing to pass through three different security checks. Grande's Dangerous Woman Tour has had tightened security been since the attack at one of her Manchester shows in May killed 22 and injured dozens more.