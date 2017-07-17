Get ready to dig through your dusty attic to find old Atari cartridges, because the classic video game corporation is readying its first home console in—get this—24 years! It was first teased at E3 last month and is dubbed the Ataribox.

The console is inspired by the Atari 2600 console, which was released in September 1977. “Our objective is to create something new, that stays true to our heritage, while appealing to both old and new fans of Atari," the company said in a recent email to their diehard consumers. The Ataribox bears similarities to the '70s classic, thanks to its dark wood finish. It will also be available in red/black finish and will include an SD card support, a HDMI port and four USB ports.