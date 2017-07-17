Get ready to dig through your dusty attic to find old Atari cartridges, because the classic video game corporation is readying its first home console in—get this—24 years! It was first teased at E3 last month and is dubbed the Ataribox.
The console is inspired by the Atari 2600 console, which was released in September 1977. “Our objective is to create something new, that stays true to our heritage, while appealing to both old and new fans of Atari," the company said in a recent email to their diehard consumers. The Ataribox bears similarities to the '70s classic, thanks to its dark wood finish. It will also be available in red/black finish and will include an SD card support, a HDMI port and four USB ports.
The Ataribox's concept is similar to Nintendo's NES Classic (which is now discontinued), as it will be able to play both old-school video games and "current content." The console is Atari’s first home system since the Atari Jaguar, which was released way back in 1993. As of now, there are no details on the Ataribox's price points, game content or an actual release date. But they did share this in a press statement, per The Verge: “We know you are hungry for more details; on specs, games, pricing, timing. We’re not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we’ve opted to share things step by step as we bring this to life, and to listen closely to the Atari community feedback as we do so.”
